3 people accused of operating brothel sent to prison

Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
Prosecutors say three people who lured women to work in a brothel in Gwinnett County have been sentenced to federal prison.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside the food court of the Gwinnett Place Mall.More >
The frigid temperatures are causing numerous outages for Jackson EMC customers in Gwinnett, Hall and Barrow counties.More >
A huge crash near the Gwinnett County and Barrow County line forced the closure of the northbound lanes on I-85 near SR 211 but the roadway has since reopened and traffic moving through the area again.More >
A sad day here at CBS46 as beloved anchor Amanda Davis is being laid to rest. Watch a live broadcast of the funeral at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.More >
Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Davis Wednesday during her funeral at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.More >
The Oregon Court of Appeals has upheld the decision by the Bureau of Labor and Industries to fine the owners of a Gresham bakery after officials said they broke state law.More >
Crews battled a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex that sent eight children and four adults to the hospital early Wednesday morning.More >
The city of Smyrna is about to become the first city in the state to ban handheld devices for drivers.More >
