Crews battle blaze at DeKalb County apartment complex

Crews battled a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex that sent eight children and four adults to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at the Avondale Forest apartments on the 200 block of Pine Tree Circle in Stone Mountain. The area is just off Memorial Drive near Highway 278.

Huge flames and heavy plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out of the structure and at least 20 units have been impacted. DeKalb County Fire Captain Eric Jackson says the fire is not threatening any other buildings in the area.

Several injuries sustained

At least 12 people, four adults and eight children, have sustained injury and have been hospitalized but thankfully, none are considered to be life-threatening. Most are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

