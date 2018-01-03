Powerball jackpot rises to $460M

Lottery players now have $460 million reason to buy a ticket or two for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot has been raised from $440 million to $460 million as a result of strong sales. The jackpot began growing October 28 and has rolled 19 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $460 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $291 million.

Mega Millions rolls over

Mega Millions grew overnight Wednesday to $418 million for Friday’s drawing. Winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were: 1-42-47-64-70 and the Mega Ball was 22.

Two $10,000 tickets were sold in Georgia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Those tickets were purchased in Fort Valley and Pavo.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.