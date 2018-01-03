Georgia, Alabama fans ready for National Championship Game

Five days and counting until Georgia and Alabama kick off the College Football National Championship Game in Atlanta. It's an all SEC final between two teams in neighboring states.

On Interstate 20 at the Georgia Alabama state line, there's a college football boarder war brewing.

Funny thing about it, CBS46 found Georgia fans at this Ford Dealership near the state line and Alabama fans next door at Chevrolet.

"One shoe on the inside has Roll and the other has tide in it," said Alabama fan Tim Satterwhite.

It's not hard to tell who Tim Satterwhite is rooting for in the National Championship Game.

"Little worried about playing somebody like Kirby Smart because he's got a lot of background," said Satterwhite. "He knows a lot about what Alabama is going to be doing, but on the flip side of that Saban knows Kirby."

"Well you know coach we've got a lot of respect for you I want you to hit them where it's hard okay?" It them in the gut, square off, let's Roll Tide," said Alabama fan Chad Smith.

And Alabama fan Chad Smith, well he's a diehard.

"I don't know if I'm the biggest fan, but we sure do pull for Alabama and it's always good to have Nick in your corner," said Smith.

"Everybody around here is Alabama and I get tired of hearing Roll Tide so I'd like to come back to work on Tuesday and say Roll That," said Georgia fan George DeMari.

George Demari knows it won't be easy. After all, playing for a championship is old hat for Alabama and something that hasn't happened for Georgia in nearly 40 years.

"It will be a low scoring tight game until the end. I think the Bulldogs are going to pull it out," Georgia fan Glenn Dennis.

