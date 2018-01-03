President Trump to attend College Football Championship in Atlan - CBS46 News

President Trump to attend College Football Championship in Atlanta Monday

By WGCL Digital Team
CBS46 has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday.

The game between Alabama and Georgia is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

Alabama defeated Clemson, while Georgia defeated Oklahoma to get to the national championship game.

