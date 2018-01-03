Tenants in College Park apartment complex told to be out by Wednesday

Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park.

Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday. The water was cut off overnight because management said pipes burst in the cold weather.

“We’re going to put them in hotels,” said Latasha Dia with Contour Development. “For the ones who were not approved to another location or denied, or didn’t bring their info in, we are going to give them 500 to 600 dollars to move wherever they want.”

Management is providing the extra help after families said they couldn’t afford to move in the alotted time, just 33 days. A notice to vacate was posted November 28, which told families they had to be out by December 31. Some say the money and two weeks in a hotel is still not enough.

“I just got kicked out of my apartment to get forced into a hotel and get a little 500 dollars,” said Adolph Davidson. “My light bill is 500 dollars, you know what I’m saying?”

More than a dozen families remain at Old Town Villa, even without heat and now without water.

“I woke up this morning and there’s no water,” SAID Natasha Davidson. “I can’t even go to the bathroom to do basic needs, wash my face, brush my teeth…”

Some families were relocated to sister properties but management says it could not move everyone. CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson was told those left behind have criminal history or poor credit.

“I’m scared,” Natasha said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. I’m so worried.”

Davidson’s application to relocate was denied because of her rental history and a felony on her husband’s record. She has six kids ranging in age from 5 months to 13-years-old.

“Some of the coldest days of winter are coming and it’s unbelievable,” she said.

Her family is going to a hotel but she worries about where they will go after that.

“It cost a lot to get a new apartment and I don’t make a lot of money,” she said. “I needed an ample amount of time to save money to move somewhere.”

The property owner, contour development, has a court date scheduled for January 24 where it will enter a plea for code violations.