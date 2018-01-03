Man arrested in connection to thefts at veterans memorial

Investigators have made an arrest connected to thefts at a veterans memorial in Rockdale County.

Sheriff Eric Levett announced the arrest of Wendall Tolbert, 51, of Taylorsville. Investigators have identified other suspects they hope to catch soon.

Bronze statues and other items were stolen from the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial December 15.

Some of the items have been recovered and authorities say others are in a creek and they will work to get them removed from the water.

The stolen items included two bronze service member statues, a bronze globe that weighs 800 pounds and bronze plaques with military emblems.

"Out of all the things that could have been taken or stolen why did you choose something so significant to a lot of people? I don't understand that," said Sheriff Levett during a news conference Wednesday.

Many of the veterans and their family members who worked hard to get the memorial established were heartbroken by the crime.

"They probably had no thought process of what they were desecrating," said veteran Tommy Clack. "Personally I hope I have an opportunity to confront them and share with them how many people they hurt and the legacy that they attacked."

The sheriff believes the suspects were going to sell the bronze at a scrap yard, possibly for drug money.

He said, "This was a terrible crime, this was a disrespectful crime to many men and women who sacrificed their life."

Those involved with the Walk of Heroes Veterans War Memorial say they will rebuild.

