Officials taking extra precautions as kids head back to class

As frigid temperatures grip metro Atlanta, students will be heading back to class following the holiday break and school officials are doing everything they can to keep kids safe.

Students will be back in class in Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Paulding counties and with a wind chill advisory in effect for much of metro Atlanta, bus drivers are getting an early start.

Bus drivers know that when it gets this cold, it might take some extra time to get buses started. CBS46 observed drivers trying to start a buses but were unable to until a mechanic came to help out.

"Days like today, we had an early cold start, which is one hour early. So we come in, start our buses, do our pre-trip, drive around so we can get those buses warm," said driver Jamika Fields.

With thousands of buses in each school district, officials are making sure that all are up and running as students head back to class.

Make sure kids have a hat, gloves and a thick coat before they head out. Temperatures are only expected to reach into the low 30's on Thursday.

Bundle up the kiddos! The winds make it feel like it’s in the TEENS for kids headed #BackToSchool in Cobb, Gwinnett, DeKalb & Paulding schools. Watch @cbs46 now for @ValdezCBS46 ‘s #ColdWeather forecast. pic.twitter.com/iu2N4OgUhS — Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) January 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.