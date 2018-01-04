Religious liberty bill could have lasting impact on Georgia economy

The Fairburn Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing girl with a developmental disability who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.More >
Repairs to a broken water main have forced the closure of lanes along a busy Buckhead roadway.More >
Georgia lawmakers will be back on the job Monday and there's a lot on the agenda, including a bill dealing with religious liberty in the state.More >
CBS46 has confirmed that President Donald Trump will attend the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta on Monday.More >
The new stadium has not been open for six months, and now its getting ready to host the best two teams in college football.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Davis Wednesday during her funeral at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
