Flames rip through Gwinnett County home

Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
Prosecutors say three people who lured women to work in a brothel in Gwinnett County have been sentenced to federal prison.More >
Prosecutors say three people who lured women to work in a brothel in Gwinnett County have been sentenced to federal prison.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside the food court of the Gwinnett Place Mall.More >
Police are asking for the community's help in identifying the body of a woman found in a vacant vendor space inside the food court of the Gwinnett Place Mall.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Davis Wednesday during her funeral at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.More >
Hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Amanda Davis Wednesday during her funeral at Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >
An attorney representing the interests of a 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home say he told investigators "his friends" were rats and roaches.More >