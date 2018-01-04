Flames rip through Gwinnett County home

Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. at the home on the 3000 block of Chadron Lane in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

When crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was billowing out of the structure. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control because their water hoses continued to freeze over.

The occupants of the home were already outside when crews arrived and no injuries were reported. The home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

The investigator says the fire started in the chimney chase but the exact cause has not yet been determined.

The Red Cross is assisting two people displaced by the blaze.

