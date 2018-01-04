Man charged with concealing death of Chase Massner enters not guilty plea

Lawyers for the man charged with hiding the body of military veteran Chase Massner in his backyard entered a plea of not guilty during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Investigators believe Brad Clement buried Massner's body behind a Kennesaw home he once owned. Even though police said all along this was the address where Massner was last seen, K-9 dogs had to be brought in to locate his body.

Massner was an Army veteran, husband and father of two young girls when he disappeared in 2014. His remains were found in 2017 underneath the deck of his residence in Cobb County.

Some notable points state in the report showed that Massner's body was wrapped in tape around his legs and chest, then his body was wrapped in a tarp and then placed underneath a poured concrete slab.

In a 2017 interview with CBS46 News, Clement said he had nothing to do with Massner's disappearance. He also told Chase's mother, Stephany Cadena, the same.

Days later, police would find Clement living in a UHaul truck in a store parking lot. Clement is facing charges of concealing Massner's death, a crime that's punishable by a 1 to 10 year prison sentence.

After months of waiting, Cadena told CBS46 News that the Cobb County Medical Examiner ruled her son's death as undetermined. This came after months of delays in which the medical examiner decided to send Massner's remains to Arizona for a second opinion.

Chase's family now hopes they'll get the answers they've waited so long for.

The case is now expected to go to trial.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.