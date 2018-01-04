Dog dies after rescue attempt

Crews attempting to rescue a dog that became stuck after chasing a raccoon into a cave on the side of a mountain in north Georgia were unsuccessful after the pooch passed away Thursday morning.

The Gilmer County Fire Department says the dog's owner was hunting raccoons on Stover Mountain on Sunday when the dog began chasing one of the animals down the face of the mountain and into a small hole.

Rescuers tried desperately to remove the dog from the hole but were unsuccessful. The dog passed away Thursday morning, after three days spent in the hole.

Several people flocked to the area to try to help out but rescue officials say they actually had too many volunteers.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.