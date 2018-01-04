Gwinnett County school bus driver arrested on child molestation charges

A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.

Hugo Dominguez, 49, was arrested by Lawrenceville Police on January 2 in connection to the incident, which allegedly happened aboard a school bus on November 16.

Dominguez, who had been employed with the district since 2007, was terminated on December 12.

He's being charged with child molestation and is held on a $16,700 bond.

It is unclear when he's expected to appear in court.

