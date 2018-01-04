Powerball jackpot grows to $550 million, Mega Millions at $418 million

Wednesday night's Powerball drawing once again failed to produce a jackpot winner.

The good news is that means there's a chance for an even bigger prize in the next drawing Saturday night. The size of the jackpot jumped to an estimated $550 million from the $460 million prize heading into Wednesday's drawing.

The winning numbers that no one managed to claim were 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42, with a Powerball number of 12.

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. It's the 23rd straight drawing without a jackpot winner, dating back to October 13.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, and the Mega Millions number was 22.

The $361 million Mega Millions jackpot will grow to $418 million for Friday's drawing.

