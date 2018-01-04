Freezing temperatures cause 20+ water main breaks in Atlanta

In these prolonged sub-freezing temperatures, water pipes in Atlanta are breaking five times more often than usual.

On a typical day, the city workers say they'll get two or three reports of pipes breaking, but in the past forty-eight hours alone, there's been more than twenty in Atlanta.

After each one is fixed, there's a special surprise waiting for anyone walking by: a risk of slipping and falling on ice.

Some of the workers repairing a leak at 8th and Cypress explained to CBS46 why it takes so long to fix one of these breaks.

First, they have to find the shut off valves, which are rarely in an obvious place. It usually means shutting off water to entire street or neighborhood.

Once the water's off, next, they have to drain the area with a vacuum truck, and make sure there's nothing dangerous like electrical lines or natural gas pipes in their way.

If they are, things get a lot more complicated.

After all that's done, they say the easy part is fixing the actual pipe, which doesn't take very long at all.

