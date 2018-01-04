Water main break causing traffic problems in Buckhead

Repairs to a broken water main have forced the closure of lanes along a busy Buckhead roadway.

Two lanes are currently blocked on Phipps Boulevard as crews work to repair the main break. The 16-inch main is actually located on Longleaf Drive and has caused a temporary water outage for as many as 2,000 residents in the area.

The Atlanta Watershed Department says five high-rise buildings, one apartment building, one subdivision and part of Phipps Plaza are experiencing a water outage.

It is unclear when the main is expected to be fixed.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.