Badly decomposed body found behind Bartow County senior center

Police are trying to determine the identity of a man whose body was found behind a senior center in Bartow County on Wednesday.

According to WBHF Radio, the body was found in a wooded area about 100 feet behind the Beavers Drive Senior Center in Cartersville around 4:30 p.m.

The man was dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans. Emergency personnel was unable to determine the ethnicity of the victim due to extreme decomposition.

The body was found by a parks and recreation employee.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.