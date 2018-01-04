Police searching for missing girl with developmental disability

The Fairburn Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing girl with a developmental disability who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.

Whitney Guest was last seen at a Starbuck's location in Fairburn. Her mother, Melissa Guest, posted to Facebook that Whitney dropped and lost her phone and has been unable to contact anyone. She has also not been active on social media, which her mother calls "out of character."

Whitney has a developmental disorder and also takes medication for seizures.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to dial 911 or call the Fairburn Police Department.

