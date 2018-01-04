CBS46 reporter victimized by ticket scam - CBS46 News

CBS46 reporter victimized by ticket scam

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Monday night's college football championship game is a hot ticket.

A CBS46 reporter was trying to find a couple of seats for a friend. He connected with a seller on Craigslist, sent him $800, but never got any tickets.

Better Call Harry has this buyer beware story for anyone looking for a great deal on a big event.

