CBS46 reporter victimized by ticket scam

Monday night's college football championship game is a hot ticket. A CBS46 reporter was trying to find a couple of seats for a friend. He connected with a seller on Craigslist, sent him $800, but never got any tickets.More >
The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.More >
Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.More >
The BBB has a warning about a local moving company with dozens of unanswered complaints.More >
Do you have poor credit or no credit at all? You don't have to give up on plastic. A number of banks and other financial institutions offer what are called secured credit cards.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
The Fairburn Police Department has located a missing girl with a developmental disability who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.More >
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
