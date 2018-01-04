City of Brookhaven to conduct code enforcement sweeps of all apartment complexes in city

The City of Brookhaven is planning to conduct comprehensive code enforcement and fire marshal exterior inspections of all apartment complexes throughout the city in 2018.

According to a press release from the city, the sweeps are designed to “improve the quality of life of Brookhaven residents.”

Random exterior inspections of apartment complexes will occur monthly to address ongoing property maintenance issues including hazards, abandoned cars, broken windows, damaged siding, fire hazards, etc.

Each sweep will take between four to six hours and notices of violation or citations will depend on the issues identified.

Interior inspections of apartment complexes will be conducted by certified private inspectors. For more information please contact Brookhaven’s Code Enforcement department at code@brookhavenga.gov.

