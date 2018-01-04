Acworth couple make major wager for College Football National Championship

How much do you love and believe in your team? Enough to risk getting a tattoo if they lose?

One couple in Acworth is that confident, officially signing contract documents to finalize their wager. Brooke Fowler is a University of Georgia grad and a Bulldogs fan. Her husband, Randall, was raised in Alabama and grew up yelling "Roll Tide."

When the Crimson Tide meet the Bulldogs on Monday night, more than the national championship is on the line for this couple. The loser has to get the winning team's logo or mascot tatt00ed on their body. This is a perfect representation of how passionate fans in the South are when it comes to college football.

So how confident are you in your team? Confident enough to wager some real estate on your body?

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.