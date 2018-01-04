Georgia football legend on Rose Bowl win, national championship

As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to play Alabama for the national championship, Dawg Nation is still talking about the incredible come-from-behind win at the Rose Bowl.

“It’s amazing sometimes that one play changes the complexion of the whole game,” says 1943 Rose Bowl MVP Charley Trippi.

And it’s the blocked field goal in double overtime that Trippi – a 96-year-old Georgia football legend -- said handed the Dawgs a victory in this year’s Rose Bowl.

“How that young man went up that high to deflect that ball, I don’t know how he did it, but it was great,” says Trippi’s wife, Peggy Trippi.

Linebacker Lorenzo Carter deflected the kick, setting up a Sony Michel rushing touchdown for the 54-48 win over Oklahoma.

“I was scared to death after the first half, but then when they came out, they were ready to play and they took care of business,” says Peggy Trippi.

“People probably don’t realize you win a lot of football games on defense,” says Charley Trippi.

The Dawgs will now play Alabama for the national championship and the 1943 Rose Bowl MVP believes it will be a close game.

“Well, Alabama is a good client. They’re a good team. They’ve always had the tradition of being a good football team,” says Charley Trippi, adding that he’s terrible at making predictions.

When asked if the Trippi’s will be attending the championship game in Atlanta, Charley Trippi said, “When you’re at home, you see more of the game than you see sitting in the stands really.”

“He gets to watch more of the game when he watches on television than from the boxes because vision, hearing, not so hot at 96,” added Peggy Trippi.

The Trippi's will be watching closely from their living room in Athens. They said they'll have to take an afternoon nap in order to stay up for the game, which kicks off at 8 p.m.

