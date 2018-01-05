Several streets to close for National Championship game on Monday

With Georgia set to take on Alabama in Monday night's National Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, several streets will close ahead of the action.

Here's a list of closures set to happen or that are already in place for Monday night's game:

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Lane Closures:

12:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

East curb lane of Mangum St. between Mitchell St. SW and Chapel St.

Street Closures:

12:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

Mangum St. between Ellis St. and Mitchell St.

Alternate Street: Ellis St.

Saturday, January 6, 2018 & Sunday, January 7, 2018

Lane Closures:

2:00 p.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

West curb lane of Centennial Olympic Park Dr. between Baker St. and International Blvd. (for Emergency vehicle access)

10:00 p.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

North curb lane of Centennial Olympic Park Dr. between Marietta St. and Andrew Young International Blvd. (Rideshare operations)

Street Closures:

9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

Marietta St. between Ivan Allen Blvd and Centennial Olympic Park Dr.

Access allowed for pass holders at Baker St. intersection for Embassy Suites Traffic and at Centennial Olympic Park Dr. for Omni South Tower traffic.

Monday, January 8, 2018 - AT&T Playoff Playlist Live

Lane Closures:

1:00 a.m. until 2:00 a.m.

West curb lane of Centennial Olympic Park Dr. between Baker St. and Andrew Young International Blvd. (for emergency vehicle access)

11:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m.

Two North curb lanes of Centennial Olympic Park Dr. between Marietta St. and International Blvd. (Rideshare operations)

Street Closures:

9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Marietta St. between Ivan Allen Blvd. and Centennial Olympic Park Dr.

Access allowed for pass holders at Baker St. intersection for Embassy Suites Traffic and at Centennial Olympic Park Dr. for Omni South Tower traffic.

Friday, January 5, 2018 - Thursday, January 18, 2018

Lane Closures:

12:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. daily

East curb lane of Park Ave. W. between Marietta St. and Baker St.

One-way traffic allowed from Baker Street towards Marietta St. (Lane closure)

Alternate Streets: Marietta St., Baker St. and Luckie St.

Monday, January 8, 2018 - Game Day

Closures around Mercedes Benz Stadium

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Baker St.: Southern Parking Lane on Baker St.from Marietta to Luckie St. – for egress of the event.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Marietta St.: Street parking in the West parking lane on Marietta St. from Ivan Allen to Baker St. for ingressing and egressing of the event.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King Blvd.: Martin Luther King Blvd. Bridge from Centennial Olympic Park Dr. to Mitchell St. for ingressing and egressing.

Alternate Streets: Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Mitchell Street

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Centennial Olympic Park Dr.: West curb lane on Centennial Olympic Park Dr. from Phillps Dr. to Chapel St. for ingressing and egressing of the event.

East curb lane on Centennial Olympic Park Dr. from Chapel St. to Martin Luther King Dr. for ingressing and egressing of the event.

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King Dr.: Road closure for Martin Luther King Dr. from Northside Dr. to Maple St. Westbound closure from Maple St. to Walnut St. To stage emergency response vehicles and ride share.

