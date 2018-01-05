Lanes reopen on I-85 in DeKalb County after fatal crash

A fatal crash forced the closure of at least five lanes on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County but the crash has been cleared and the roadway is back open.More >
Crews battled a fire at a DeKalb County apartment complex that sent eight children and four adults to the hospital early Wednesday morning.More >
A Dunwoody roadway is shut down following a shuttle bus crash early Tuesday morning.More >
One person is dead following a head-on collision involving a MARTA bus in DeKalb County early Monday morning.More >
Police believe he is the same victim who was shot at a hair salon on Memorial Drive.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
The attack occurred on New Year's Eve and San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Lawrence Falce was taken off life support two days later.More >
The Fairburn Police Department has located a missing girl with a developmental disability who disappeared Wednesday afternoon.More >
Apple has confirmed all its Mac systems and iOS devices are affected by two recently disclosed processor flaws called Spectre and Meltdown.More >
