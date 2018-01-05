Lanes reopen on I-85 in DeKalb County after fatal crash

A fatal crash forced the closure of at least five lanes on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County but the crash has been cleared and the roadway is back open.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which had traffic backed up for miles.

According to DeKalb County Police, a driver was going the wrong way down the highway when the accident occurred. That driver, only described as a 23 year-old man, was killed instantly.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The roadway reopened around 8 a.m.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.