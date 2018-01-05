Twenty-three-year old man dies following DeKalb County crash

A fatal crash forced the closure of at least five lanes on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County but the crash has been cleared and the roadway is back open.

Authorities say a 23-year-old man was driving the wrong way on I-85 when he collided head on with another driver. That driver, later identified as Juan Alvarez, was killed instantly.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Investigators don't know what exit Alvarez got on the highway. They're looking into whether he was under the influence; however, the signs near the freeway could be confusing for someone who isn't paying attention.

"Generally when you're entering an on ramp there are signs especially if you're going the wrong way that will say stop do not enter so it depends on where he entered the highway whether or not there were visible signs um again if he was disoriented he may not have seen those signs."

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.