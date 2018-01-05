FBI agent injured after being dragged during shooting at Sandy Springs hotel

An FBI agent was injured and a suspect shot during an altercation near a Sandy Springs hotel early Friday morning.

The incident happened outside the Wyndham Atlanta Galleria on the 6000 block of Powers Ferry Road in Atlanta.

The agent was investigating a tip when the shooting occurred. The suspect was the last gang member wanted from a bust in October and when the agent tried to arrest him, he took off running.

The suspect tried to flee in his truck but the agent was somehow pinned to the door. The agent then shot the suspect after being dragged about a quarter of a mile down the road.

Both the agent and suspect were taken to the hospital. The agent sustained non life-threatening injuries while the suspect was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Neither the suspect or the agent have been identified.

