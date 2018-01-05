Suspect who injured an FBI agent in police custody

Cedrick Hill, the suspect who injured an FBI agent during an altercation at a Sandy Springs hotel early Jan. 5, is now in police custody.

The incident happened outside the Wyndham Atlanta Galleria on the 6000 block of Powers Ferry Road in Atlanta.

The agent was investigating a tip when the shooting occurred. Hill was the last gang member wanted from a bust in October and when the agent tried to arrest him, he took off running.

The suspect tried to flee in his truck but the agent was somehow pinned to the door. The agent then shot the suspect after being dragged about a quarter of a mile down the road.

Both the agent and Hill were taken to the hospital. The agent sustained non life-threatening injuries while the suspect was taken into surgery. His injuries were not life threatening.

The agent have been identified.

