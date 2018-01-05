Crews battle huge fire at Midtown Atlanta apartment building - CBS46 News

Crews battle huge fire at Midtown Atlanta apartment building

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A fire at an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta sent smoke billowing into the sky that can be seen for miles.

The fire occurred at a complex on the 900 block of Piedmont Avenue. The road was closed at 8th Street as crews try to extinguish the blaze.

Not much is known about the fire, including the cause or if anyone was injured.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

A post shared by J New (@jonwiththebeard) on

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46