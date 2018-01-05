Crews battle huge fire at Midtown Atlanta apartment building

A fire at an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta sent smoke billowing into the sky that can be seen for miles.

The fire occurred at a complex on the 900 block of Piedmont Avenue. The road was closed at 8th Street as crews try to extinguish the blaze.

Not much is known about the fire, including the cause or if anyone was injured.

*Alert* Working Fire on 3 story brick apartment building in Midtown #Atlanta. 2nd Alarm. All hands working. Fire on third floor on arrival. Piedmont is closed to traffic at 8th Street. #fire #atl #ice pic.twitter.com/Db8d1k20S1 — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 5, 2018

