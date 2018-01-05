Heating issues burden DeKalb County schools

Students at Druid Hills High School are hoping for a warmer day inside their classrooms Friday after a miserable first day back from the holiday break.

Problems with a boiler in the main building -- which was built in the 1920s -- left parts of the building with no heat Thursday.

"I was shivering. Everybody was shivering." said student Lucas Pedroza. "My fingers were like frozen. I couldn’t feel them. I could barely move my pencil. It was terrible.”

For Josh Ingo, the misery didn’t last too terribly long.

“The teachers had to move us to warmer classrooms," he said.

But Ricky Sandoval had to stay put, and the only outer clothing he wore Thursday was a thin jacket. Friday, he wore a thick jacket and a knit hat.

“Oh yeah, I was prepared," Ricky said. "I saw the weather before school. I was like, ‘I’m not going to be cold today.’”

That wasn’t the only school with problems in DeKalb County. Wadsworth Magnet School, along with Snapfinger and Canby Lane Elementary, all came back from the holiday break to heating-related issues.

Eileen Houston-Stewart, a spokeswoman for the DeKalb County School District, said, "No schools were completely without heat, but it may have been a gym, library, couple of classrooms. The schools made concessions and moved students or didn't use areas where there was no heat."

As for Druid Hills High School, technicians repaired the boiler Thursday evening. Through the night, the building slowly warmed back up. The lesson for students – dress for the weather, even if they don't plan to spend much time in the cold.

