Cherokee Sheriff welcomes two new K9s to the department

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office has two new additions to their K9 unit. The department welcomed Volt and X-Ray to the team.

The dogs have begun a new training program, which will last approximately three months, with their assigned handler. Only after training will the dogs receive their title of K9.

Both Volt and X-Ray will be trained in narcotics detection, patrol, tracking and evidence recovery. Cherokee County says the purchase of the canines was made possible by generous donations from partners in the community as well as private donations.

Volt will be replacing K9 Amp, who was also purchased by Cobb EMC and will be retiring. X-Ray was purchased with the assistance of a private donation from the Mudd family and will be replacing K9 Yoda.

