Federal, state offices to close early Monday for National Championship Game

Activities start this weekend for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. This is such a huge event for Atlanta that state and federal office will close early on Monday.

An estimate 100 thousand fans are expected in for the Georgia/Alabama championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. GDOT predicts Monday afternoon's commute will be a challenging traffic event. People attending the game are advised to make it in town early.

State and city offices will close early to allow help with the evening commute flow.

CBS46 reporter Vince Sims Asked both the governor's office and the mayor's office. Neither could say when this has ever happened before that wasn't because of a weather related emergency.

For people like Dena Lawrence it will be a double whammy because of the president's anticipated attendance at the game.

"The area I live in is near the airport and I understand Trump flies in Monday. We've already received notice that the secret service is probably going to be in the area," said Lawrence. "Then I work downtown so it's probably going to be very complicated for me."

Closing office early may benefit traffic, but not the paycheck of some workers.

"It's a loss of money you know we all have bills to pay," said downtown worker Vita Moore. "Why should we have to lose money out just because of a game or closing early because of the traffic. It's unnecessary to me."

City of Atlanta offices will close at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. Fulton County and state government offices will shut down at 3 p.m.

