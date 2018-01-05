WAGS Atlanta debuts on E!

E's franchise about the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, has expanded to Atlanta.

The cast is full of fun, glamorous southern belles. and though they are all Georgia peaches not everything in their life is sweet.

WAGS Atlanta kicked off its first season by dialing up on the drama. All of them have either dated, are related to, or married to a professional athlete.

If you want to catch the ladies Wags Atlanta airs Wednesday nights at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.