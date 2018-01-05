UGA fans celebrate team at pep rally in Atlanta

The National Championship Game is just three days away. The excitement is building for fans cheering on the Dawgs and the Crimson Tide.

Many of the events surrounding the big game are getting underway and there is no shortage of spirit for either fan base.

Fans wasted no time Friday getting revved up at Coca-Cola's World Headquarters in downtown Atlanta for a pep rally to celebrate the team.



"I'm super excited about the game and I wouldn't be telling the truth if I didn't say I was a little nervous," said Alabama fan Senica McCray.



Sports broadcasters Rece Davis and David Pollack got the fans fired up at a midday pep rally some 72 hours before kick-off.



SOT-Sam Greenspan\Georgia Fan: "It's finally time. I've been waiting so long for this," said Georgia fan Sam Greenspan. "I've gone to almost every single home game for the past three years."



And one lucky Alabama fan won a pair of tickets to the game. That didn't seem to bother Georgia fans who think they will win the game.

"I really think it's going to be like the SEC Championship game," said Georgia fan Jeremy Sale. "We're going to come out. We've got Alabama's number. I think Coach Smart knows all of Saban's tactics and secrets and I think we can be up two touchdowns going into the half."

The Georgia football team is expect to arrive at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta around 6 p.m. Friday.

