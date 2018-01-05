Metro Atlanta girl brings holiday spirit to families in need

Performers at the "Being a Blessing to Kids in Need Christmas Event." The event, held Dec. 17, featured a fashion and talent show, food and a toy giveaway to more than 40 Metro Atlanta families in need.

Holiday smiles from the more than 40 families helped at the 3rd annual "Being a Blessing to Kids in Need Christmas Event" Dec. 17. The event was started by 12-year-old Heaven Hightower as a way to make sure kids have a special Christmas.

Heaven Hightower, 12, passing out toys and gifts to more than 40 families at her 3rd annual "Being a Blessing to Kids in Need Christmas Event" The event was held Dec. 17 at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA.

Metro Atlanta families were recently treated to toys, a hot meal and fashion show -- as part of an holiday program inspired by a local 12-year-old.

Heaven Hightower started the "Heaven Help One Help All Foundation" four years ago, as a way to help families in need.

"When I was little, I just like seen families in need of food, clothing and more, and I just wanted to see smiles on families faces," Heaven told CBS46.

Every year, she hosts clothing and toy drives, and solicits donations to put on several annual events including a back-to-school drive, providing lunch to families at the Nicholas House homeless shelter, and the "Being a Blessing to Kids in Need Christmas Event."

Families learn about the event through social media and charity organizations, and then are invited to join. More than 40 families were helped at this year's event.

"It makes me very joyful, and my heart just shine," she said.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.