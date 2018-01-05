OSHA fines 'Walking Dead' production company full amount after stuntman killed in accident

The U.S. Dept. of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Stalwart Films LLC for failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming "The Walking Dead."

OSHA issued a serious citation and proposed penalties totaling the maximum allowable fine of $12,675 after the company failed to provide adequate protection from fall hazards. OSHA investigated the filming location in Senoia after a stuntman was fatally injured after falling more than 20 feet.

The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director or contest the findings before an independent OSHA review commission.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.