Father charged after death of 3-month-old child

Police say a father has been charged with cruelty to children after the death of his 3-month-old child in Forsyth County.

A spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews arrived at an address on Little Mill Road on Jan. 3 due to a medical emergency.

When crews arrived at the home, the 3-month-old child, identified as Skylar Picklesimer, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say Skylar's father, 23-year-old Jacob Picklesimer, said he found his child unresponsive while she was in the bed with both parents. However, after an investigation, police say the infant suffered "significant trauma to the head."

After interviewing both parents, Jacob Picklesimer was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and first-degree cruelty to children.

He is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.