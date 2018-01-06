20 horses killed in overnight Hall County fire

Hall County Fire Services is investigating an overnight fire that resulted in 20 horses and two dogs being killed.

Officials say a chicken house caught fire at a location on the 4100 block of Pillsbury Road.

Around 10 p.m. fire services arrived on the scene to discover 70 percent of the chicken house, which was being used as a horse stable, was engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

No other injuries were reported.

