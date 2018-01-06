20 horses killed in overnight Hall County fire

Police say a father has been charged with cruelty to children after the death of his 3-month-old child in Forsyth County.More >
One down, one to go. After 23 straight drawings with no grand prize winner, one winning ticket was sold for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot in Friday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
The U.S. Dept. of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Stalwart Films LLC for failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming "The Walking Dead."More >
A fatal crash forced the closure of at least five lanes on southbound I-85 at Pleasantdale Road in DeKalb County but the crash has been cleared and the roadway is back open.More >
