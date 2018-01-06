Man shot multiple times, gunman on the loose

The gunman who shot a 27-year-old male Friday night in Atlanta remains on the run.

At 9:38 p.m. police responded to a person shot call at 1905 Piedmont Road NE.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was found in his vehicle with five gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim told officers he was sitting in his vehicle when a man approached him with gunfire from behind.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

A motive is not known at the time.

