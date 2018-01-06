Man stabbed in face - CBS46 News

Man stabbed in face

Zone 1 Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday.

Police say a male victim was stabbed in the face on the 900 block of Parsons Street SW.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital where he was reportedly alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

