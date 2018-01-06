Man stabbed in face

On Saturday morning the U.S. Marshall’s captured Marvin Lee Jenkins in South Carolina.More >
Police say a father has been charged with cruelty to children after the death of his 3-month-old child in Forsyth County.More >
An 18-year-old Hall County man was arrested on Dec. 30, 2017 and charged with two counts of child molestation.More >
Freezing temperatures cause 38 water main breaks in AtlantaMore >
The National Championship Game is just three days away. The excitement is building for fans cheering on the Dawgs and the Crimson Tide.More >
A fire at an apartment building in Midtown Atlanta sent smoke billowing into the sky that can be seen for miles.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
