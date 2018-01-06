Auto repair shop fire, NB Piedmont Road blocked - CBS46 News

Auto repair shop fire, NB Piedmont Road blocked

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue Source: Atlanta Fire Rescue
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

An ongoing fire at Buckhead auto repair shop Anthem Automotive has northbound lanes on Piedmont Road blocked.

The shop is located at the intersection off Piedmont Road and Lakeshore Drive.

Fire crews have been on the scene sine 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The cause of fire has not yet been determined. 

