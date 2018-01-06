Mother arrested in connection to death of 15-day-old baby

A mother of a 15-day-old baby reported missing in October but later found dead in a wooded area has been arrested.

The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers. She has been charged with murder.

Christopher McNabb, the father of 15-day-old Caliyah McNabb, was charged with murder by authorities in November.

An official with Newton County Sheriff's Office said Caliyah's body was found inside a cloth drawstring sack in the woods. The cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

According to authorities, the parents said Caliyah was fed and changed and then put back to bed with her 2-year-old sister in the back of the home at the Eagle Point Mobile Park in Covington. When they went to check on her later in the morning, they discovered she was not in her bed.

