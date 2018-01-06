Mother arrested in connection to death of 15-day-old baby

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. A motive is not known at the time.More >
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. A motive is not known at the time.More >