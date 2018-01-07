A house divided ahead of the National College Football Championship

Even from the outside it’s clear to see the Jackson home is a house divided.

“I got Alabama, my money went there. I got Georgia, my money went there,” said Sandra Jackson.

Open the front door and it’s even more apparent as Alabama and Georgia gear are placed side by side.

“To have two girls I never thought football would be this big of a part of our lives.”

Jackson’s daughters went to rival SEC schools.

Her daughter Jenna is a graduate of the University of Georgia Law School, and her daughter Jessica is an Alabama alumni.

The daughters both worked at their respective universities recruiting departments.

On Monday the sisters’ schools play each other in the College Football National Championship.

“The only one that will be able to cheer for both teams, and every touchdown I will be screaming,” said Jackson.

When the game is over, the screaming has stopped, and a champion is crowned this house divided will go back to normal.

That is until the two schools play each other again.

