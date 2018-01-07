Arrests made in connection to Duluth restaurant fire

Gwinnett County Fire Investigators arrested Delilah Smith and her boyfriend Jerome Walker in connection to the torching of Pepperoni’s Duluth Alehouse.

Smith’s restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it’s location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.

“We are fortunate that the restaurant and surrounding businesses were closed at the time and that no one was injured or killed, said Gwinnett Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge in a press release. “The crime of arson is a bold act, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Smith, 57, and her 46-year-old boyfriend are charged with first degree arson and tools for the commission of a crime.

Investigators believe financial problems may have been the motive behind torching Smith’s restaurant.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.