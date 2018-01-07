Arrests made in connection to Duluth restaurant fire

Smith’s restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it’s location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.More >
Police say a male victim was stabbed in the face on the 900 block of Parsons Street SW.More >
Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on foot. A motive is not known at the time.More >
On Saturday morning the U.S. Marshall’s captured Marvin Lee Jenkins in South Carolina.More >
Police say a father has been charged with cruelty to children after the death of his 3-month-old child in Forsyth County.More >
Smith’s restaurant went up in flames on Jan. 2 at it’s location on the 2800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard NW.More >
Crews are currently putting out hot spots from a fire that ripped through a home in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A driver for the Gwinnett County school district is facing child molestation charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 7 year-old girl on the bus in November.More >
Yun Seoung Park, 54, was reported missing January 1, 2018 around 1:30 a. m.More >
Prosecutors say three people who lured women to work in a brothel in Gwinnett County have been sentenced to federal prison.More >
The Newton County Sheriff tells CBS46 Cortney Bell was arrested Saturday morning in a Home Depot parking lot in Conyers.More >
Time is up for fifteen families living at Old Town Villa Apartments in College Park. Management told remaining tenants that they have to be out Wednesday.More >
The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million.More >
Police say a father has been charged with cruelty to children after the death of his 3-month-old child in Forsyth County.More >
Hundreds turned out to Cascade United Methodist Church in Atlanta to say goodbye to beloved anchor Amanda Davis who was laid to rest on Wednesday.More >
