Atlanta man reported missing

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's assistance as they search for a man who has been missing since Jan. 4.

Police say Cader Brown was last seen leaving his residence on the 1100 block of Collier Road NW.

The 21-year-old was wearing a gray and gold hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and carrying a gray backpack.

He is described as a black male, five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Cader is also known by the nickname "Ncho Bede."

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.

