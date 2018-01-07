Fans brave cold for championship events

A number of events are happening Sunday leading up to college football's biggest game on Monday night, and fans aren't letting the cold temps keep them from having a good time.

The "Extra Yard 5K" took place when temperatures were in the low 20s.

Despite the frigid temps, hundreds of runners like Daniley Smithey laced up their shoes.

"My hands were numb, toes were numb, we were trying to move before the race just to get warmed up some."

Dubbed the 'Official Road Race of the College Football Playoff,' the 5K went up Northside Drive and down Luckie Street to end near Philips Arena.

"They said when you start running, it'll get better," said one race participant. "It didn't. They lied."

Just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium other national championship events are scheduled.

The Chainsmokers will headline a concert Sunday night and Playoff Fan Central is still going on at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Fans are braving the weather to get in on the fun.

"I have so many layers on that I'm kind of numb all the way around," said Brian Woodbury.

He rode his bike downtown to see how the city has transformed for the big game.

"I like that it's cold because it's winter but this cold for this long is a little much," he said.

No matter what the weather does fans say it won't keep them from having fun and cheering on their team.

