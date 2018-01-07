1 dead, vehicle and train involved in crash - CBS46 News

1 dead, vehicle and train involved in crash

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
COLUMBUS, GA (CBS46) -

Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and train on Highway 22 in Taliaferro County.

Officials have confirmed one fatality.

CBS46 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46