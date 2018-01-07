Man accused of attempted abduction of 3-year-old arrested

Authorities arrested a man they say attempted to abduct a child from a Barnes and Nobles bookstore in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County Sheriff's officials tells CBS46 the attempted abduction occurred at the Collection Shopping Center off Peachtree Parkway, Saturday. The suspect was arrested early Sunday morning.

Deputies received a report that an adult male had physically picked up a 3-year-old male child inside of the store then attempted to exit the store with the child. The father of the child saw the event unfold and intervened stopping the event.

Michael Fazio, 26, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and is currently being housed in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.

