Family of four escape mobile home during fire

A family of four narrowly escaped a fire inside their mobile home in Cherokee County, Sunday morning.

Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 11 a.m. at the East Gate Mobile Home Park, located at 6310 Bells Ferry Road, near Woodstock.

Authorities say a 54-year-old woman was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta to be checked for smoke inhalation. The woman’s husband, her son and his girlfriend were also in the mobile home and were able to escape without injury.

One cat that was inside the residence was taken to an emergency veterinarian to be checked out. Another cat that was also inside the mobile home has not been located at this time.

The fire completely destroyed the mobile home and the American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

