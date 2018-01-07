School districts, city offices closed Monday due to inclement weather

A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta. The National Weather Service says light freezing rain is expected to develop very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Several school districts in metro Atlanta will be closed Monday, January 7 due to inclement weather.

Here is a list of the following school districts that will be closed:

Atlanta Public Schools

Bartow County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Cartersville City Schools

Cobb County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Coweta County Schools

Clayton County Schools

Dawson County Schools

City Schools of Decatur

DeKalb County Schools

Douglas County Schools

Fayette County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Fulton County Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools

Heard County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Marietta City Schools

Murray County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Rome City Schools

Towns County Schools

Union County Schools

City of Atlanta Government Offices, Atlanta Municipal Court closed

City of Atlanta government offices, including the Atlanta Municipal Court, will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2018, due to a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory. Essential employees are expected to remain or report to work during normal/emergency business hours.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of North and Central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, effective Monday from 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Light freezing rain is expected to develop and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. The freezing rain will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icing.

If you need to report an issue, dial 311 for all non-emergencies within the city limits, or 404-546-0311 outside the city.

