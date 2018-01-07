School districts, city offices closed Monday due to inclement we - CBS46 News

School districts, city offices closed Monday due to inclement weather

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A winter weather advisory for metro Atlanta has been issued for parts of metro Atlanta. The National Weather Service says light freezing rain is expected to develop very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Several school districts in metro Atlanta will be closed Monday, January 7 due to inclement weather. 

Here is a list of the following school districts that will be closed:

  • Atlanta Public Schools
  • Bartow County Schools
  • Carroll County Schools
  • Cartersville City Schools
  • Cobb County Schools
  • Cherokee County Schools
  • Coweta County Schools
  • Clayton County Schools
  • Dawson County Schools
  • City Schools of Decatur
  • DeKalb County Schools
  • Douglas County Schools
  • Fayette County Schools
  • Forsyth County Schools
  • Fulton County Schools
  • Gwinnett County Public Schools
  • Heard County Schools
  • Lumpkin County Schools
  • Marietta City Schools
  • Murray County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools
  • Rome City Schools
  • Towns County Schools
  • Union County Schools

For other school closings, click here.

City of Atlanta Government Offices, Atlanta Municipal Court closed

City of Atlanta government offices, including the Atlanta Municipal Court, will be closed on Monday, January 8, 2018, due to a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory. Essential employees are expected to remain or report to work during normal/emergency business hours.  

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of North and Central Georgia, including metro Atlanta, effective Monday from 5:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.  Light freezing rain is expected to develop and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. The freezing rain will result in difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute on Monday. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to icing. 

If you need to report an issue, dial 311 for all non-emergencies within the city limits, or 404-546-0311 outside the city. 

 Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46