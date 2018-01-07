Fire crews save elderly man trapped inside burning home

An elderly man is recovering in a local hospital from injuries sustained in a residential fire Sunday.

Fire crews were called to a home in the 700 block of Kennolia Avenue to a person trapped at a structure fire.

The man was pulled from the home and was taken to the hospital with third degree burns to the right side of his body. He was conscious when he was transported.

